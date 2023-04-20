Current Welsh Government policies would allow a huge number of new wind generators across certain areas of Wales, all highly sensitive to such development. New wind generators inevitably also require new pylons. There are likely to be further protests against both.Since Wales already produces far more electricity than it consumes, any additional electricity is technically not needed to power Welsh homes and businesses. Whatever the Welsh Government thinks it is doing in attempting to make Wales a ‘net zero’ country, it cannot hope to pursue its policies successfully without the support of the people it affects.