Car parking fees are being bumped up at two beauty spots where environment bosses closed visitor centres last year.
Visitors to Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau will have to pay £12 to park for the day at the sites from 30 March after Natural Resources Wales installed parking cameras.
The cameras will be active from 6am until 11.59pm daily.
Announcing the price hike, NRW said: “Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is installing barrierless automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems at Coed y Brenin, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest.
“Installation will take place during the week commencing 16 March 2026 and the new system will go live on 30 March and will be managed in partnership with First Parking and RingGo following a procurement exercise.
“Payments can be made online, via an app or by card at physical parking machines and visitors can extend their parking time via online or via the app.
Visitors have up until midnight on the day of arrival to pay for their parking and there is a 30-minute window after arrival where they will not be charged.
“Overnight parking is not allowed at any NRW site and those caught are liable to face a fine.”
Neil Stoddart, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We are pleased to be working with First Parking and RingGo to introduce the new parking system to these three popular destinations.
“As well as providing a better service to visitors, the new system will provide CCTV which will assist with reporting and investigating anti-social behaviour and will allow us to monitor and issue Penalty Charge Notices for those parking overnight in our car parks.
“Income generated will be reinvested into our recreation and environmental assets in the area to help us support communities and visitors to connect with the outdoors and nature.”
Blue Badge holders will continue to be able to park free of charge and there will be no change for residents eligible for free parking.
At Bwlch Nant yr Arian, first 30 minutes or drop off will be free, followed by a £1 charge for one hour, £3 for two hours, £7 for four hours and £12 all day.
It currently costs £5 to park all day at the site.
The price are the same at Coed y Brenin, with local residents encouraged to buy a £40 season ticket.
The visitor centre at both sites have been closed for 12 months after NRW decided to cease catering and retail operations.
The popular visitor centres are still under lock and key one year one, with a tender process currently underway to find new organisations to run the sites, but final submissions are not expected until the summer, meaning both sites will remain closed this season.
Residents have reacted with anger to the news of increased parking fees, with one writing online: “How to prevent anyone from enjoying nature? Take away all amenities and introduce the worst parking payment system you can find.”
