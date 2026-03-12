A campaign group formed to secure services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth will host its own ‘Question Time’ this week to grill Senedd candidates on the future of health service in mid Wales.
Protect Bronglais Services is holding a ‘Health Question Time’ at Neuadd Goffa Penparcau Memorial Hall at 7 pm on Friday, 13 March.
The group said: “Whilst Protect Bronglais Services is not a political group, with the Senedd elections just 58 days away, we are following polling predictions very closely.
“For the first time in the history of the Senedd, it is entirely possible that there will be a new political party forming the Welsh Government after 7 May.
“The current Welsh Government would like us to believe that it is Health Boards in Wales who run the health service, but it is of course governments who set the policy, decide on how to spend money around those policies and indeed, who have the power to intervene if Health Boards make catastrophic mistakes.
“12 candidates have been invited to attend – two from each of the mainstream parties: the Greens, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Conservatives, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Welsh Labour and Reform; two candidates as each one will be there for the seat they are hoping to represent in the new constituencies of Ceredigion Penfro and Gwynedd Maldwyn – both of which cover the huge swathe of mid Wales which Bronglais Hospital serves.
“Each candidate will be given an opportunity to showcase their party’s health policies and we have asked people to send in written questions they would like asked; so far, we have plenty to choose from.”
The meeting will be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.