The Vale of Rheidol Railway reopens its full line to Devil’s Bridge on Saturday, 28 March as the new season gets under way.
Visitors will once again be able to travel the full 12mile journey between Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge through the wooded valleys and dramatic scenery of mid Wales.
New for 2026, the railway is introducing an additional 12 noon departure from Aberystwyth, giving passengers greater flexibility.
First class travel will also be available for visitors looking to make the journey extra special.
Optional extras include a picnic, or a glass of prosecco paired with artisan chocolates created by award-winning chocolatier Sarah Bunton. Advance booking is recommended.
The Engine Shed Museum will also open, and entry is now free for all visitors.
The museum has recently been refreshed with new interactive interpretation and information boards designed to bring the story of the railway and its locomotives to life for visitors of all ages.
This season also sees the arrival of a notable new exhibit. The Severn Valley Railway and the Vale of Rheidol Railway have agreed a two-year locomotive exchange that will bring two historic engines to new audiences.
The Great Western Railway locomotive 7819 Hinton Manor has travelled from the Severn Valley Railway to the Vale of Rheidol Railway Museum.
Built in February 1939, Hinton Manor was the final locomotive in the first series of Manor class engines. During its working life it hauled services across the Great Western Railway network before withdrawal from the main line in 1965.
It was regularly selected to haul prestigious trains including the Cambrian Coast Express from Shrewsbury and operated special services to Aberystwyth during the 1960s.
In return, GWR Dukedog locomotive 9017 Earl of Berkeley will move to the Severn Valley Railway for display.
For more information and to book go to www.vor.wales.
