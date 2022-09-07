£21m over five years for supported living services
Subscribe newsletter
CHANGES to how supported living services are procured for Ceredigion residents were backed by senior councillors this week.
Ceredigion County Council approved a “dynamic purchasing system” worth £21 million over the next five years at its meeting on Tuesday, 6 September.
Some details of the plan are included in a restricted report that includes exempt information about the companies involved.
The public report states that the existing supported living services agreement required updating and there was evaluation of the market undertaken, with the work feeding into the new framework which allows new providers to work in Ceredigion “to meet market demand.”
It adds that the new agreement includes £21m for a five-year period, with a possible extension of 24 months and the value will be awarded through “individual placement agreements” with providers accepted onto the framework.
“A Dynamic Purchasing System is an approved list of providers who meet all essential requirements, from the mini competitions will be held under the DPS for specific contracts,” it adds.
The report adds that 28 organisations expressed an interest, 12 tenders were received, 11 proceeded to qualification stage before nine made it through the quality round.
Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet members approved a recommendation to “award places on the dynamic purchasing system to the providers that have been successful, subject to 10 day statutory standstill period” to “ensure that supported living services are in place to meet assessed care and support needs”.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |