£24m CAT ‘masterplan’ reaches ‘exciting’ stage

THE Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) has appointed specialists to lead an “ambitious masterplan” to create a multi-million pound “world-class visitor experience” at the Machynlleth eco centre.

CAT has appointed architect firm, Haworth Tompkins, and planning and development specialists, Turley, under a consortium led by Faithful & Gould — to lead the project.

Supported by funding from the UK Community Renewal Fund, CAT will now undertake research and consultation to develop a business case.

The proposed project - set to cost £24m - is amongst the initial Portfolio for the £110m Mid Wales Growth Deal and will see the creation of new spaces for education in sustainable solutions; areas to deliver green skills for the future; and an “immersive world-class tourism experience”.

Plans will be shaped by public consultation and research over the coming months, CAT said, with the proposals “focused on transforming CAT’s capacity to provide the skills, knowledge and understanding needed to achieve a zero-carbon future and sustainable society”.

Interim Co-CEO at CAT, Eileen Kinsman, said: “Community consultation is at the heart of our plans, and we’re excited to move into this next stage of development with our new partners — creating opportunities for local people, businesses, members, students and stakeholders alike to have their say on the future of CAT to ensure that we are creating the best possible benefits for the people, environment and economy of Mid Wales.”

Haworth Tompkins Director and project lead, Lucy Picardo, said the company is “excited to be working with CAT” on the project.

“2023 will mark 50 years of CAT, so our mission for this project is to support CAT to continue to educate audiences, provoke conversations and inspire positive behavioural change for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Andy Rumfitt, Senior Director at Turley, added: “For more than 45 years CAT has been an inspirational test bed for eco-friendly ideas and technologies, and a centre of holistic sustainability thinking and learning. A key asset to Wales and the UK, it is now needed more than ever.”

There will be a series of community events taking place at CAT and virtually in March and April.