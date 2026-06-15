A £2.5million development of 10 energy efficient new homes in Llanidloes has been completed.
Barcud’s Cae’r Hen Ysgol development provides six one-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom houses, helping meet local housing needs and giving people the opportunity to remain in their community.
Jason Jones, Barcud Group Chief Executive said: “Barcud is focused on developing mixed tenure of affordable homes for rent.
“Investing in communities where affordable housing is most needed is one of the group’s priorities and ensuring those homes meet the highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we are all very proud of.
“This development in Llanidloes is yet another prime example of how committed we are to working with, and supporting local supply chain businesses, in providing exciting opportunities for locals who are keen to continue living in Powys.”
Working with Llanidloes-based contractor, JJP Services Ltd, over the last 12 months, and with the support of £1.7 million Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, Barcud has transformed the site of the former Sandringham Leather Goods factory on Eastgate Street.
Dave Hilliard, Contracts Manager with JJP Services, said: “This was the first time we had worked with Barcud and it was a pleasure to work together to deliver 10 very energy efficient houses for 10 local residents. We hope the new tenants will be happy with their new homes.”
New tenants at number 9, Lauren Buckley and Curt Davies, were excited to move in. Curt works at the tattoo parlour just behind their new home and was looking forward to being able to walk to work, rather than travel from Newtown.
Barcud has received a prestigious Gold ‘Secured by Design’ Award by Dyfed-Powys Police for the development as crime prevention measures and techniques have been incorporated.
PC Steve Morris, Dyfed-Powys Police’s Designing Out Crime Officer said: “Secured By Design contributes to the creation of sustainable communities by promoting safer, more secure environments where people feel comfortable and empowered. Secured By Design (SBD) delivers lifelong benefits to the environment, to society and most importantly, to people. Numerous research projects have consistently highlighted the effectiveness of properties built or refurbished to SBD standards in deterring crime.”
The 10 homes were built using modern timber‑frame construction. On‑site renewable energy generation was integrated during the construction through solar photovoltaic (PV) panels which are complimented by battery energy storage systems. This enables the homes to store and utilise generated electricity more efficiently, reduce reliance on the grid, and enhance overall energy resilience.
Each property’s design meets a high standard of energy performance, achieving an EPC rating of A which reflects Barcud’s strong commitment to sustainability, low carbon emissions, and reduced energy consumption. This ensures tenants benefit from highly efficient, future‑ready homes with lower running costs and an improved environmental footprint.
All properties have off-road car parking spaces with car charging facilities and well as private garden areas. The homes will be social rented and are designed to meet the need of the local community, with all of the 10 properties let to local tenants who have picked up their keys.
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