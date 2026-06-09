A songwriter and producer from Mid Wales has released the final album from a five-year project working with bereaved families to create songs in memory of their children.
Angus Powell, from Llanbrynmair, has been part of The Keepsake Circle — a project focused on creating personal, original songs for families who have sadly lost a child.
The project began after Angus met bereaved mother and singer Kiki DeVille during an online songwriting camp. She later approached him to help write a song for her son Dexter, who died as a baby. That first collaboration became the starting point for what would grow into The Keepsake Circle.
The project was first piloted with Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, where Kiki is a patron and where her son Dexter was cared for. The first four albums were created in partnership with the hospice.
Across six albums, the project has seen the creation of 60 songs, each one written for a child and their family.
The final album has been released in partnership with Helen & Douglas House, a children’s hospice in Oxford.
Alongside this work, Angus has established himself as a songwriter and artist in his own right, writing for his own projects as well as for other artists, and working across television and film. His music has featured in international productions including Elementary, Criminal
Minds and Bones. His album Before the Grey was also used in its entirety by MTV across its in-house programming as part of a non-exclusive sync deal.
Angus said: “Lyrics have always been the most important part of songwriting for me — it’s about telling a
story in a way that feels real, safe, and authentic.”
Before returning home to Powys, Angus spent a number of years living and working in different places, including cities and abroad, but “always felt a pull to come back”.
The former pupil of Machynlleth and Llanidloes
High schools added: “It was about finding a way to make it work — to be based here and still build a life in music.”
Now based locally, much of his work is created from a small garden studio in Llanbrynmair.
“The funny thing is, no matter where I was living, I always found I wrote my most honest material when I was back home. Some of the songs that have done the best for me were written in my childhood bedroom, with the most basic setup.”
“Working on this project has reinforced that music can do more than just exist — it can support people, bring comfort, and make a real difference.”
The Keepsake Circle project has involved close collaboration with families, with each song shaped around their stories, memories and experiences.
“There’s always a choice — to follow a certain path, or to stay authentic. It might not always be the most financial route, but for me the reward has never been that. It’s about creating something that genuinely connects with people.”
The final album marks the completion of the project, bringing together five years of work and a body of music designed to be both personal and lasting.
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