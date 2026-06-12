No decision has yet been made on contentious plans to relocate 47 caravan pitches to a small village near New Quay which have been deferred multiple times, despite being recommended for refusal this week.
In an application recommended for refusal at the June meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Vale Holiday Parks Ltd seeks to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes, some 1.6 miles from the seaside town of New Quay on the A486 road.
A supporting statement accompanying the application planning said the 17 caravans from Wern Mill, Gilfachrheda, some 2.5 miles away, and 30 from Village Holiday Park, Cross Inn, some 0.7 miles away, “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park”.
New Quay Town Council has not discussed the scheme due to not being in quorate after a number of councillors declared an interest, but local community council Llanllwchaearn is opposing the scheme which it says “would double the area of the site”.
Since the application was lodged last year, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive overdevelopment”.
The application was previously recommended for refusal at the March and May committee meetings but was deferred at both due to the submission of extra information.
An officer report recommending refusal at the March meeting said the site “is not considered to function as a sustainable location, due to its limited active travel connectivity, lack of local services, and continued reliance on private car travel,” and the proposal has not “demonstrated that the development is small scale or meets a specific local need”.
It went on to say: “Only limited visual benefit would arise at the Village Holiday Park, while clear landscape harm would occur at Ocean Heights, and the proposal is also likely to have some negative effect on the facilities within Cross Inn.
“The proposal represents a significant expansion of the existing holiday park onto undeveloped greenfield land at the rural edge of Maen‑y‑Groes, a settlement with no services and limited active travel connections.”
It also said the loss of Best and Most Versatile (BMV) agricultural land has also not been justified by any overriding need.
It was again recommended for refusal at the June meeting, where concerns from objectors claimed the scheme would place pressures on the “already strained resources” of the 60-strong hamlet, the 200-odd caravans “dominating” the settlement, saying it was “not a natural expansion of the site and has no benefits for Maen‑y‑Groes”.
The applicant’s agent disputed the officers’ interpretation, adding the scheme would “maintain and enhance local spend”.
At the request of Cllr Marc Davies, members agreed to a site visit before any decision is made, the application returning to a future committee meeting.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.