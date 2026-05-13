Powys County Council has given up on hitting a 2030 net zero target and instead, will have a go at hitting it by 2035 – but will need to find £440m to make it happen.
At a cabinet meeting on 19 May, senior councillors are set to receive an update from cabinet member for climate change and decarbonisation, Cllr Jackie Charlton on the council’s work on this issue.
At the meeting, Cllr Charlton will outline a new “route map to net zero” which will explain what the council will need to do to try and hit the target by 2035.
The report said: “The ambition to reach net zero by 2030 is extremely challenging and without significant additional support, specifically from Welsh Government, this target was never likely to be achievable.
“However, the route map indicates that a 40 per cent reduction by 2030 is achievable if appropriate action is taken by all services.
“Net-zero by 2035 is achievable provided there is sufficient capital support from Welsh Government.”
Around £18m has already been committed by the council to improving the carbon and energy performance of its properties and vehicle fleet.
The report said: “These works are expected to deliver an estimated 10 per cent reduction in corporate emissions over the next five years and generate annual energy efficiency savings of around £2.2m.”
The new strategy will be split into time periods.
So far the council is only five per cent of the way to net zero.
From 2026 to 2030 the council should travel another further 30 per cent down the route.
Between 2030 and 2035 another 30 per cent of the journey needs to be achieved.
This leaves the final 30 per cent for 2035 and beyond which is “carbon offset and storage” of the council estate.
To achieve the new plan – the council and its staff will need to make significant changes internally and decision making will need to be based around how it effects the journey to net zero.
This will be done by “integrating and normalising climate change and carbon reduction considerations throughout the council” and “investing in changes to internal reporting and more effective procurement and active contract management.”
To help this climate change risks will be included in departmental risk registers, and a member of staff will be “identified” in each service area and tasked to act as a “climate champion.”
Director of corporate services Jane Thomas said: “The report identifies both significant long‑term capital requirements— currently estimated at around £440 million and dependent on external grant support—as well as material and recurring revenue implications associated with training, systems, governance, strengthened procurement and contract management, and the creation of service‑level climate responsibilities.
“These pressures are not currently funded within existing service budgets or the approved capital programme.
“Delivery of the route map will be heavily dependent on securing external funding and aligning proposals with available national programmes.”
Councillors are expected to agree the proposals and new timeline.
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