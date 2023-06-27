Rural bus services in Gwynedd and Ceredigion are set to avoid ‘mass cancellation’ after a Welsh Government U-turn saw a £46 million funding pledge.
Ceredigion County Council is undertaking a procurement process and said most services would be retained at similar levels or even ‘see some improvement’.
But it is not yet known whether funding will be used to restore reduced services like the 585 from Aberystwyth to Lampeter – or for commercial services like the 512 to Borth or the axed ‘lifeline’ T19 service in Gwynedd to return to previous levels.
It comes after the Welsh Government announced on Friday, 16 June that ‘most of the nation’s bus services will be protected’ thanks to the new transitional scheme.
This comes despite months of First Minister Mark Drakeford saying the government would not intervene to support the network despite passenger levels remaining low and pandemic funding being withdrawn.
The Cambrian News first revealed services in Ceredigion were in jeopardy last October with grave industry challenges resulting in the scrapping of the subsidised T22 (Aberystwyth via Devil’s Bridge), T27 (Penrhyncoch to Penbontrhydybeddau) and the T29 Tregaron circular route in November.
The January reduction of the 585 service which connects Aberystwyth to the north of the county and goes through Tregaron and Lampeter prompted widespread outrage.
Timetable changes were also introduced on the 525 Aberystwyth to Ponterwyd service, and the 526 Aberystwyth to Penrhyncoch route.
Later in January it was announced further services would be operating a reduced timetable including the 512 service from Aberystwyth to Ynyslas via Bow Street, the 301 from Aberystwyth to Penparcau via Waunfawr and the 304 Penparcau circular.
In Gwynedd, where there have been fewer cuts and reductions, Llew Jones Coaches ended the T19 service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno serving the Conwy Valley and Conwy.
The service was withdrawn just 18 months after it was reintroduced. Its axing in January was bitterly opposed by politicians and villagers in the communities served by the ‘lifeline’ service.
Protests have been held in both counties, with Ceredigion County Council warning after January that more cuts to bus routes in rural areas were ‘highly likely in the short term’ because of spiralling costs, falling passenger numbers, a lack of drivers, and uncertainty around future funding.
Soon after, the Welsh Government announced the Bus Emergency Scheme (BES), introduced during the pandemic to keep bus services afloat, was due to end in June having been extended for three months.
But after Friday’s news, a county council spokesperson said: “New services are intended to commence on 1 September 2023 when the current contracts will end.
“In the short term, therefore, there will be no significant changes to the bus network that the council manages.
“The funding package announced by Lee Waters, Deputy Climate Change Minister, will be critical for supporting and maintaining these services moving forward.
“At this stage it is envisaged that service levels from 1 September in Ceredigion will remain similar to currently or see some improvement. The details relating to this can only be shared once the procurement process is complete and confirmed arrangements are in place.
“From the outset the council’s intention, working with local operators and other key stakeholders including Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government, is to provide the best level of services possible with the resources available.”
After enquiring about whether some services would be restored to previous levels, the spokesperson added: “It is not possible at this stage to provide any further information to that which has already been shared.”
But there is still confusion about whether the latest round of funding would save the T19 service, and regional politicians wrote to Mr Waters about its future.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Cllr Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn (Blaenau Ffestiniog) said: “We are writing to you seeking an update on the key T19 bus service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and the Conwy Valley.
“In recent correspondence with Lee Robinson, Transport for Wales director of development for north, mid and rural Wales, it was said that the T19 bus service was under review given the recent BES announcement alongside other decisions on local bus services.
“Now that you’ve made a statement on the BES, can we please have an urgent update on the T19 service. Can you make sure that funding will now be made available to resume this vital transport link between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llanrwst.”
Mr Waters said on the day of the announcement: “Today I have published a statement with industry partners and local authorities setting out further information on our financial support to the bus industry for this financial year.
“As a direct result of this funding we will be able to avoid mass cancellation of services across Wales.
“It will provide immediate financial support to bus operators in Wales so that those vital services can continue.
“We are making £46m available from bus budgets to support BES and the Bus Transition Fund arrangements for the whole financial year. This funding will also keep the strategic TrawsCymru services running.
“Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard with the Regional Network Planning Teams and operators to plan and cost a network of bus services which can be delivered when the emergency funding ends.
“The funding available will ensure that most of the current services will be protected across Wales although some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic.
“Regional Network Planning Teams continue with their detailed analysis of the bus network that will be delivered through our Bus Transition Fund.
“This work will be done at pace so that any potential future network changes are communicated with as much notice as possible.
“We will continue to work together to develop a longer-term sustainable funding model that bridges the gap to franchising.”
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “In the short term there will be no significant changes to the bus network that the council manages, however, the funding package announced recently by Lee Waters, the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, will be essential for supporting and sustaining these services going forward.
“New services start in the Caernarfon area on 1 July and bring improvements to the network and we are also out to tender for a new electric bus service on the Blaenau Ffestiniog-Porthmadog-Caernarfon corridor with the intention of being in service by August.
“Whilst it is anticipated that service levels on the existing network will continue as they are, there are plans currently being drafted to develop the network in other areas of the county as well.
“The development intertwines with Transport for Wales’s plans to re-tender TrawsCymru services which serve the county, with changes coming into effect during the autumn.
“We understand the impact that the withdrawal of the T19 service has had upon residents of Blaenau Ffestiniog who rely heavily on public transport to maintain access to essential services.
“Following the decision by the bus provider not to continue with the T19 service, representatives from Cyngor Gwynedd attended a drop in session at Blaenau Ffestiniog earlier in the year as part of the Bus Users Conwy Valley Consultation (in partnership with Conwy Council, Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government) to listen to concerns raised by local residents and businesses regarding public transport in the area.
“Following the publication of the consultation results we are now waiting for further guidance as to the future of the T19 service.”
Ceredigion county councillor for the Ystwyth ward, Meirion Davies said: “I know council officers have been working with Welsh Government officials to make sure rural Ceredigion gets its fair share of funding and I would like to thank them for that.
“I’ve asked that councillors be briefed on the details of the settlement, so that we can ascertain how the funding will be translated into helping our rural transport network.
“We are still awaiting a full response from Welsh Government to the motion I put before council on the need for a rural transport taskforce.
“We cannot continue to depend on 11nth hour funding, but a sustainable long term plan is required, so that residents can have confidence in using public transport.
“The 585 service which involves part of my ward has been affected very badly, so I hope this timetable will be resumed back to normal as residents have been left isolated from their main towns.”