Appointments at the surgery have to be made at 8.30 am, which is the same time the only morning bus runs through Cellan carrying children to school. In the space of only a few minutes, residents need to get their appointment booked, and get to the bus stop in time. Then, in Lampeter, they have to spend hours waiting for the 1.30pm bus back home. The issue gets worse over the school holidays, when the 8.30am bus stops running.