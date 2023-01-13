‘It’s a community on wheels!’: A ‘devastated’ Rhosygarth woman says she may have to resign from her job if the 585 bus is axed next year.
The Cambrian News revealed the service was under threat in October with industry challenges resulting in the scrapping of three other routes in November.
Ceredigion County Council, which commissions the services, also warned that the 585 bus - linking Lampeter to Aberystwyth via Tregaron - could be shut down if no company agrees to take it over.
But in a temporary reprieve, the council announced the service will remain operating on a reduced timetable for at least another six months.
Nicola Wright who travels nine miles on the 585 to get to work in Aberystwyth and back says she may have to quit her job at Tesco if the service is axed.
She told the Cambrian News: “I am seriously concerned about the loss of the service. It is a humongous loss to the many passengers. It’s a community on wheels!
“I knew I could get to and from work using a very good reliable bus service and I use the bus daily even being the only passenger during Covid lockdown as I'm a retail worker.
“I am now left devastated and don’t know how I am supposed to get to work with just 3 weeks' notice until the new timetable.
“The present timetable means I catch the 10.35am to be at work for 11am.
“The new timetable I will have to catch the 7.40am to start work at 11am!
“In my 34 years of working I have always caught a bus to get to my place of employment and I have never owned a car - one less car on the road has always been my philosophy.
“With the Welsh Government commitment to the climate crisis it's crazy that the county council will have more cars on the road by depriving its residents of bus services.
“Also, the devastating effect it will have in the mental wellbeing of the older generation using the bus.
“The 10.35am that I catch can be full mostly of the older generation going to meet friends or appointments or to do bits of shopping.
“We all have a natter to each other and for some passengers it may be the only communication they have that day.
“How will the younger generation get to or from Aberystwyth to meet friends or have a little Saturday job when the Saturday service has been cut off completely.
"I’d be willing to pay more fare to keep my bus service.
“I have now got the trauma of telling my employer that I cannot get to work doing my current shifts and that I may have to resign (and then the council will have to pay me Job Seekers’ Allowance!)”
Timetable changes will also be introduced on the 525 Aberystwyth to Ponterwyd service, and the 526 Aberystwyth to Penrhyncoch route.
The council said the timetables “are based on proposals provided by the local bus operators and reflect what is operationally deliverable with the resources available, in terms of buses and drivers, at this time.”
The changes took effect on 1 January.
Three other county services will be lost in the New Year, however, with the 22T (Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge), the 27T (Penrhyncoch to Penbontrhydybeddau) and the T29 (Tregaron Circular) demand responsive services are set to be axed at the end of December.
