The Llanbadarn campus of Aberystwyth University has been put up for sale with a guide price of £4m.
The campus, developed in the 1960s and 1970s as the Welsh agricultural College, just off Primrose Hill, is home to several buildings and lecture theatres.
The campus includes the Thomas Parry building, which was used as a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic, along with the Elsytan Morgan building, Padarn building and Rheidol building.
The campus is being offered for sale as a whole, apart from the section of land which is owned and occupied by Coleg Ceredigion.
The sale is being handled by Aled Ellis.
The campus sales documents can be found at www.aledellis.com/property/llanbadarn-campus.