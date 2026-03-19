A transport grant of more than £5.7 million will fund projects across Gwynedd, including Tywyn, Aberdyfi, Llanbedr and Blaenau.
The funding will enable the council to deliver a range of sustainable transport schemes across the county over the next 12 months.
Schemes include active travel projects like completion of the Ffordd Penrhos scheme, Bangor (£800,000) and the Chwilog-Afonwen scheme (£900,000), and further work on the Tywyn-Aberdyfi scheme (£200,000).
£500,000 will go on preparatory work and feasibility studies on active travel schemes, updating the Active Travel Map, promoting infrastructure improvements, providing bike storage in schools and minor improvements in communities.
The Safe routes in communities scheme at Ysgol Maenofferen, Blaenau Ffestiniog gets £240,000, and £1.5 milion will be spent on Sherpa'r Wyddfa, G23 and Fflecsi buses.
Llanbedr Transport Improvements receives £400,000, road surface drainage infrastructure upgrades on the A4085 between Waunfawr and Caeathro, £400,000, and a feasibility study for flood prevention on the A499, Penrhos, £200,000.
Porth Caernarfon gets £120,000, a series of road safety interventions on the A496 between Abermaw and Bontddu receives £300,000 and Kerbcraft scheme, National Standards Cycling Training and Pass Plus, £73,000.
Gwynedd’s electric vehicle charging scheme gets £100,000.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet member for Environment said: "This investment is testament to the hard work the council has put in to ensure the communities of Gwynedd benefit from the Regional Transport Plan.
"At a time when public funding is scarce, this money will be a vital resource for us as a Council to be able to maintain, develop and deliver transport improvements.
“They include a number of active travel schemes that will improve non-car-dependent travel options, along with road safety improvements, public transport and the continued development of a vehicle charging network."
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