Police are warning businesses to stay alert following several reports of fraudulent notes being used in Pwllheli.
Officers are investigating five reports on 17 March of suspected fake £20 notes, all with the same serial number, being used in the area.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify those in possession of the notes to prevent further losses being suffered to local businesses.
The Bank of England advises checking security features on notes including the texture, hologram and metallic thread.
“If you suspect a note is counterfeit, refuse to accept it and report it to North Wales Police,” a police spokesperson said.
If you have information that could assist investigations, call 101 quoting reference O040139.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.