£5m cash boost to help ‘revitalise’ town centres
MORE than £5m in grant cash will be made available to towns in Ceredigion and Powys in a bid to “revitalise town centres”.
The Welsh Government’s Placemaking Grant funding for the mid-Wales region will see an investment of £5.08 million over the next three years.
As part of the wider Transforming Towns regeneration programme, the Placemaking Grant is designed to offer “broad and flexible support for a wide range of projects” aimed at rejuvenating town centres across mid-Wales.
Projects that may be eligible for grant support can range from developing commercial and residential properties, developing town centre markets, improving the public shared outdoor spaces, and the installation and exploitation of digital infrastructure.
Projects will need to demonstrate links to town plans and show how they benefit the town centre.
“The placemaking funding received last year has already been put to good use making improvements” Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said.
“Grants were awarded to many businesses and organisations to help them make changes to aid the town centre’s post-covid recovery.
“Our attention is firmly on supporting our town centres, ensuring that they remain safe and resilient, now and into the future.
“This new injection of investment will go even further to ensuring our beautiful mid-Wales towns are revitalised and remain a thriving place to live, work and visit.”
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: “The Placemaking Grant is an excellent opportunity for private and public stakeholders to access funds to be a catalyst for change in our town centres across mid-Wales, to make improvements in their unique sense of place and create social and economically sustainable communities.”
Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “We are committed to making our towns and cities even better places to live, work and visit.
“The Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant is helping to revitalise the hearts of these local communities.
“Town centres face many challenges which have only been made worse by the pandemic, and it is our priority to make sure they thrive and protect them against the effects of climate change.
“We have been able to support a number of excellent projects in mid-Wales, including the refurbishment of a town centre property in Aberystwyth and the conversion of a former bank in Welshpool.”
The Placemaking Grant is available to private businesses, including developers, third sector businesses, and the public sector.
For more information and details of how to apply visit www.growinpowys.com/transforming-towns for Powys or www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/funding-grants/transforming-towns-place-making-grant for Ceredigion.
