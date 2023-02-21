Cllr Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member with responsibility for the library service, said: “The new library will be able to offer a number of new experiences to users, namely a regular weekly story time for children and VR sessions to introduce young people and adults to the potential of virtual technology. A screen, headsets and a 360 camera have been purchased as part of the grant in order to introduce digital virtual technology to our users and undertake content creation projects in the future.