A PLAN to protect Aberystwyth sea front has been unveiled with Ceredigion County Council seeking the public's views.
The proposal will see a 100 metre rock breakwater off north beach, a number of rock groynes, new access ramps, removal of the wooden jetty on north beach and to develop the former paddling pool site.
The proposal would also lead to an increase in the size of north beach by importing ‘beach nourishment’, or sand.
AtkinsRealis has been working alongside Ceredigion County Council to develop coastal defence structures that will alleviate the coastal flooding problems along the Aberystwyth seafront, protecting an estimated 460 properties in the town.
In 2018, an engagement event was held to construct a 1m high wall to the rear of the promenade, however further studies showed this was only partially effective in reducing the impact of wave overtopping.
Options to construct higher walls were rejected on grounds they would be unacceptably high and cause visual intrusion.
A solution for a flood defence structure on the beach was going to be necessary to reduce the height of waves.
Further studies highlighted that a breakwater solution together with beach nourishment and rock groynes would be effective to protect Marine Terrace.
At other locations, secondary flood walls on the promenade will be retained and added.
A rock revetment will be placed in front of the sea wall at Victoria Terrace as well as strengthening and protection works to the existing promenade sea wall.
This public consultation outlines the historic flooding problems associated with Aberystwyth seafront and the likely future problems as a consequence of sea level rise and climate change.
The consultation focuses on coastal flooding caused by the incoming waves, and the wave over-topping of the promenade, which results in the need for regular shingle clearing off the promenade and damage to both the seawall and properties located on the opposite side of the promenade.
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “According to data, it is predicted that 460 properties will be at risk of flooding in 100 years if nothing is done.
"After researching the effectiveness of different coastal protection options, the company AtkinsRealis is seeking the public's opinion on the proposed plan as the modeling work confirms that it meets the requirements in terms of protection from flooding now and in the future. Our aim is to provide a sustainable plan to meet the needs of future generations so make sure you have your say in this consultation period."
If given the green light, it is hoped work can begin in 2026.
A public engagement event is to be held at Aberystwyth Bandstand on Monday 2 September between 12pm and 8pm and Tuesday, 3 September between 10am and 5pm.
Along with rock breakwaters, the proposal would see the removal of existing groynes on the beach to improve access and a staggered wall along South Marine Terrace.