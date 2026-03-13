The Farmers’ Union of Wales has raised serious concerns about proposals to change the rules surrounding lamb castration and tail docking, warning the measures could have unintended consequences for animal welfare.
Responding to the UK Government’s recent consultation on lamb welfare, the Farmers’ Union of Wales said that while farmers recognise the importance of welfare standards, the proposals as currently drafted are impractical and fail to reflect the realities of sheep farming systems across Wales and the UK.
The union emphasised that although castration and tail docking do cause pain, they are essential management tools used to prevent serious welfare issues throughout the life of the animal. These important management procedures reduce the risk of fly strike, prevent unintended pregnancies in ewe lambs, and minimise injuries caused by aggressive behaviour in entire ram lambs.
A key concern raised by the FUW is the proposal to mandate the use of unauthorised pain relief in neonatal and young lambs undergoing these procedures.
The union argues that the proposals are inherently premature due to the current limited options and unauthorised status of medicines specifically for use in lambs. These off-licence medicines have not been tested or researched for use in sheep and are only prescribed through veterinary cascade.
The proposals would also place significant pressure on veterinary services during the lambing period, potentially creating delays in accessing treatment and increasing administrative burdens.
The FUW believes this approach could create risks for both animals and farmers, including the possibility of over-dosing lambs due to extremely small dose volumes, increased risk of infection at injection sites, and additional stress on lambs from repeated handling.
The union also raised concerns about proposals to extend the upper age limit for routine castration and tail docking from seven days to three months. Members viewed carrying out these procedures on older and larger lambs would likely increase welfare issues and infection.
While members broadly supported the suggestion to delay procedures to allow lambs to receive colostrum and bond with their mother, the Union stressed that a strict 24 hour rule is not a practical proposal.
FUW Animal Health & Dairy Committee Chair, Gerwyn Williams said: “Farmers care deeply about the welfare of their livestock and these procedures are never carried out lightly. However, the proposals outlined in this consultation do not reflect the practical realities of sheep farming and risk creating greater welfare problems than those they seek to address.
“While we recognise the importance of reducing pain wherever possible, the current lack of authorised medicines for use in young lambs and the reliance on the veterinary cascade to prescribe off-label medicines raises serious safety and practical concerns. There is a real risk that these proposals could increase stress on animals, increase health and welfare concerns, and place further pressure on already stretched veterinary services.”
FUW President, Ian Rickman added: “It is essential that any future policy is developed in close partnership with farmers, vets and industry experts to ensure that changes genuinely improve animal welfare without creating unintended consequences for the animals or the farming businesses responsible for their care.”
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