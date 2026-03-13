Chaired by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, the group held its first meeting at the National Botanic Garden of Wales on 12 March. He said: "For the first time, we’re bringing together major landowners in Wales to drive action to protect nature and tackle the climate emergency. Together, our task if clear – we must plant more trees and protect more land for nature. After the recent passage of our new environment law, creating Nature Estate Cymru is part of a new chapter of action and ambition.