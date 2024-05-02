A PUBLIC meeting is to be held later this month to discuss concerns over the proposed closure of a Bow Street care home.
Ceredigion County Council has launched a consultation on plans to close Tregerddan care home and relocate staff and residents to Hafan y Waun near Aberystwyth, which the council bought for more than £1 million last year.
Local residents are however extremely concerned over the plans to close a community asset and are organizing a public meeting in the village on Tuesday 21 May.
The meeting will be chaired by county councillor Paul Hinge and will take place at 7.30pm.
Cllr Hinge said: “There is deep concern over the proposed closure of the home, which has been the centre of the community for many years.
“What needs to be acknowledged are the needs of the residents of Tregerddan.”
Ceredigion County Council says the aim of the consultation is to 'explore the views of residents and their families, staff, and the wider community on the future of Tregerddan Care Home in Bow Street, and the opportunity to transfer the care provision to Hafan y Waun Care Home in Aberystwyth'.
The consultation will run until 15 July.