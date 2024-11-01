Natural Resources Wales has arranged a series of public meetings for the end of November, with a decision on the future of three visitor centres expected to be made in the next week.
NRW is expected to make a decision on the future of the three sites, which have all seen largescale demonstrations from concerned members of the public in recent months.
The Cambrian News understands staff will be informed of the decision as early as Wednesday, 6 November.
Natural Resources Wales is to hold public meetings at the end of November to discuss its decision with local communities.
The meetings will not however be held at the visitor centres.
NRW officials will first travel to Borth, where they will discuss Ynyslas visitor centre, at 7pm on Monday, 25 November.
On Tuesday, 26 November, a meeting will be held at Neuadd Penllwyn in Capel Bangor to discuss Bwlch Nant yr Arian from 6.30pm.
Then on Wednesday, 27 November, NRW will meet the public at Neuadd y Ganllwyd to discuss Coed y Brenin.
Caru Coed y Brenin says it is to hold its own meeting prior to the one with NRW on Sunday, 24 November between 2pm and 5pm at Neuadd y Ganllwyd, with the aim of gathering people’s views and the best way to approach the official meeting.
Community-based groups have offered to run all three sites but are yet to receive a response from NRW, as it looks to withdraw retail and catering in a bid to plug a £13 million budget deficit.
265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy at Natural Resources Wales with 200 vacancies available.
Speaking during a protest at Bwlch Nant yr Arian over the summer, Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, warned ‘the worst thing that could happen is that NRW mothball this site and these facilities’.
Caru Coed y Brenin has offered to take over the running of its visitor centre with the charitable organisation that runs Aberystwyth Cliff Railway proposing it takes over Bwlch Nant yr Arian and has also shown interest in keeping Ynyslas open, but NRW says the process may take years.
The three sites attract more than 750,000 visitors annually.
Prys Davies from NRW said: “The outcome of the Case for Change will be communicated to our colleagues, and we will share further information on any impact or changes to the services we deliver with our partners, stakeholders and our customers.”