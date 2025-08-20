The Compton House on Tywyn High Street has applied to Gwynedd Council to sell alcohol seven days a week between 9am and 5pm. If you object, please contact the council.
Under a proposed changed to the Licensing Act by the Labour Government in Westminster, changes to rules by premises selling alcohol wouldn’t have to be made public. That means could could be awoken by a late-night party in your local pub if these changes go ahead.
Gwynedd Council is also giving notice that it intends to close the road to Balkan Hill, Aberdyfi from a point by its junction with Hopeland Street travelling south easterly for a distance of approximately 60 metres for a month at most.
There were no new planning applications posed at Gwynedd Council in the past week.
The following planning applications have been made to Ceredigion County Council in the past week:
Rhoslan, Bow Street: Proposed demolition of the existing garages and the erection of replacement garages
Old College, King Street And 1 & 2 New Promenade, Aberystwyth: Discharge condition 19 of planning permission A240873 - Full details of the design and materials for the proposed new dormers
Old College, King Street And 1 & 2 New Promenade, Aberystwyth: Discharge condition 16 of planning permission A240873 - full details of new vents, ventilation ducting, waste pipes or flues
Tyllwyd Farm, Tanygroes, Cardigan: Demolition and replacement of existing carport and garden store to provide car port, store and WC and functionally linked annexe accommodation for family members associated with Ty Llwyd Home Farm, Tanygroes, Aberteifi
Penparc, Dihewyd, Lampeter: To regularise the existing outbuilding on site with new vehicular access and parking area
Maes Y Wern, Llandre, Bow Street: Non-Material Amendment for planning application A250228 - amended plans
Ty'r Ysgol, Coed Y Bryn, Llandysul: Ground mounted solar PV and electrical container box installation on the north side of the land adjacent to Ty'r Ysgol, Coed Y Bryn, Llandysul
Glandyfi Castle, Glandyfi: Installation of balustrade, pergolas and alterations to external steps, including retrospective works for installation of hot tub.
Abermad Mansion Llanfarian: Convert a Grade II* Listed building from a nursing home into residential accommodation
Land Adjacent To Bethlehem Chapel Llanddewi Brefi: Non-Material Amendment of planning permission A200568
1, Frongoch Gorrig Road, Pentrellwyn: Erection of workshop for the use as an artist studio
Tanygroes Car Dismantlers, Tanygroes: Erection of a wooden field shelter without foundations
Union Villa Fruit Garden, Aberarth: Discharge of condition 3 from planning permission A250250 (Erection of a self-catered holiday let unit - Samples of external building materials: Natural slate, Roughcast render, Slate hanging, Stonework and Fenestration
