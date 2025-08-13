Public notices on licensing applications, planning and other works are an essential source of information to communities. Here’s some of the latest planning applications submitted to local authorities across the region:
Ceredigion applications
- Y Fron, 49 Bridge Street, L:apeter: Extension and renovation of existing dwelling to include demolition of single storey section
- Ty'n Cwm, Llanon; Re thatch the cottage
Ceredigion decisions
- Rhosyrhiw, Devils Bridge, Ystrad Meurig; Erection of agricultural building. Approval not required.
- Land At Piercefield Lane, Aberystwyth; Amendments to the approved highway works (condition 2 & 13). Approved.
- Land Adj To Brongwinnau Estate Commins Coch: Agricultural sged. Permission required.
- T J Davies & Sons Ltd, T J Davies & Sons Ltd, 11 - 13 North Parade, Aberystwyth; Change of use of part ground floor from A1 retail use to A3 cafe & takeaway use. Refused
- 1-2 Yr Hen Ysgoldy Llyshendre, Waunfawr, Aberystwyth; Discharge the requisite commuted sums. Approved.
- The Willows, Llanrhystud; Proposed extension and alterations to include the demolition of the existing garage and associated works. Approved with conditions.
- The Old Mill Water Street, Aberaeron: Re roof the main house, re point any defective areas of lime pointing (west and east facades), Fit 2no conservation roof lights, Fit 2no radiators in the utility and W/C, decorate west facade, replace rotten fascias and decorate, work to porch. Consent granted.
Gwynedd applications
- Bodynys St David's Road, Caernarfon: Side extension and alterations to the rear.
- 1 Parciau Terrace, Criccieth: Change of use of the ground floor from restaurant to part of the first floor existing dwelling (C3)
Gwynedd decisions
Unclassified Road, Llanllyfni: Improve and widen existing entrance and improve the track. Prior approval required.
2 Short Street, Gerlan, Bethesda, Bangor: Demolition of existing dining room extension and erection of new extension to existing property. Approved with conditions.
Waen Lydan, Pengroeslon, Pwllheli; Application to remove local person condition in connection with planning permission 2/12/44B. Approved.
Bron Llewelyn Lôn Ceunant, Waunfawr, Caernarfon: Erection of a first floor extension on top of the existing single storey flat roof extension. Approved with conditions
Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, Porthmadog: Change of use of land to caravan storage area including associated engineering, infrastructure and landscaping works. Approved with conditions.
Penlon, Clynnog Fawr, Caernarfon: Installation of a Riello Air Source Heat Pump. Approved with conditions.
28, Mill Terrace, Efailnewydd, Pwllheli: Two storey dwelling (C3) with a floor area of 90m2 (ground floor of 50m2 and first floor of 40m2) set back from the county highway to create a parking space within the site. Refused
