Speaking of his accomplishment, Toby said: “We walked around 40km a day, much of it off-road over the Cambrian mountains, and we had to change the route slightly as we went along due to the pain in my feet! There were times it was really hard going but I pushed myself and stuck it out. I set myself this challenge and nothing was going to stop me completing it. I want to thank every single person who has contributed to this fundraiser - I’ve been totally blown away by the support and am so proud that together as a community we’ve raised all this money for Mid and North Powys Mind”