Police are appealing to the public to avoid an area of Tanygrisiau while they deal with an ongoing incident.
North Wales Police issued the appeal on social media.
A post on their Facebook page says: "Police were called to a property in Hafan Deg, Tanygrisiau in the early hours of Wednesday 16th August following reports of a disturbance.
"North Wales Police remain at scene in response to the incident along with colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"There is no information to indicate a wider threat to the local community.
"If anyone has any information in relation to the event, can they please contact North Wales Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers quoting event number A130552."