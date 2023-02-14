Members are not afraid to enlist the assistance of wider organisations either. Business Wales, Chwarae Teg, and Owain Talks Business Limited are all experts at collaborative working, helping to ensure these local businesswomen have timely information and guidance. Collaboration is important to them and Women Working Together members use Dylan’s Criccieth, who have hosted their meetings since 2016, as a meeting place to support each other, learn together, take time to reflect and have fun along the way.