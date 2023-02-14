Local publicist Ian Spindley joined Gwynedd networkers, Women Working Together, at their Dylan’s Criccieth monthly meeting, giving tips and advice on getting their news stories published.
An exercise in collaborative working, the meeting aimed to encourage home-based, micro and small business owners to explore new ways of communicating, particularly in promoting through local news outlets.
Rachel Jones, co-ordinator of the network said: “With so much emphasis on social media, it’s easy to forget the power of local newspapers. Ian has given us some great advice on how to work with reporters and editors to share our stories.”
Rachel took up the reins of Women Working Together from founder Janet Matthews in 2021. Committed to continuing the original philosophy of helping local businesswomen to develop the skills they need for today’s challenging environment, she believes marketing is key.
Members range from hospitality, training, counselling and therapies to manufacturers of local products, skilled artists and craft workers.
Ian was kept very busy answering questions with so many marketing angles to consider.
Members are not afraid to enlist the assistance of wider organisations either. Business Wales, Chwarae Teg, and Owain Talks Business Limited are all experts at collaborative working, helping to ensure these local businesswomen have timely information and guidance. Collaboration is important to them and Women Working Together members use Dylan’s Criccieth, who have hosted their meetings since 2016, as a meeting place to support each other, learn together, take time to reflect and have fun along the way.
Women Working Together meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 10am at Dylan’s Criccieth. A first meeting is complimentary and members love to meet new people.
