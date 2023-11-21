Concerns raised by Pwllheli pupils about underage vaping have been brought up in the Senedd.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor used question time in the Senedd to raise the matter following discussions with pupils at Ysgol Glan y Môr, Pwllheli.
Mr ap Gwynfor recently met members of the School Parliament at Ysgol Glan y Môr, including Elan and Eimantas, as part of his outreach work where he was asked about measures to tackle the increase in the use of vapes amongst young people and the selling of vapes to underage children.
Mr ap Gwynfor said that it was vitally important that young people had the means to ask questions and get answers from those legislating on their behalf on issues directly affecting their health and wellbeing.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “I recently had the pleasure of discussing important issues with the School Parliament at Ysgol Glan y Môr, Pwllheli. Of all the issues that the pupils were concerned about, the main issue concerned vapes and their availability to children.
“Elan said that the use of vapes had increased amongst young people and asked what support was available to assist schools and young people. Eimantas asked what the Senedd could do to stop vapes from being sold to those underage.
“I know the Government has introduced new guidelines for schools, but the new Bill on vapes and tobacco in England will tighten the rules in terms of the promotion and sale of vapes for children.
“Does the Counsel General believe that the tobacco and vapes Bill will address the concerns of Elan and Eimantas and does he believe that Wales has the competence to do more to control the use and sale of vapes among children?”
Elan and Eimantas said: “We really appreciate that Mabon was able to visit us at Ysgol Glan y Môr and listen to our concerns as a School Parliament.
“We were pleased that Mabon was able to ask our questions in the Senedd as we feel the matter warrants attention.
“The fact that our question was subject to discussion makes us feel that our voices count and that there are people willing to listen. We thank Mabon for his time.”
Mr ap Gwynfor MS added: “It is always a pleasure to visit local schools in Dwyfor Meirionnydd to engage with young people and the School Parliament at Ysgol Glan y Môr, Pwllheli was no exception.
“They were eager to learn and curious to find out the ins and outs of the processes in the Senedd and how we hold the Welsh government to account.
“It was inspiring to see their passion and interest in how their voices are represented in our Parliament.
“I thank them for their keen interest and would encourage all elected members to actively engage with our young people to make democracy as accessible as possible for everyone.”
Here Mr ap Gwynfor discuss the issue in the Senedd in the video above.