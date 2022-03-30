Pupils help plant trees as part of university project

School children from Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter join in a tree-planting project at the town’s university

SCHOOL children from Lampeter have shown their green-fingered skills by getting involved in a tree planting project at the town’s university.

The children recently visited the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Lampeter campus to assist with the planting of trees as part of the‘200 Trees for 200 Years’ project.

The ‘200 Trees for 200 Years’ project is part of the university’s bicentenary celebrations.

The initiative also supports the Welsh Government’s aims of planting trees to tackle climate change.

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter worked closely with Lampeter Tree Services to plant saplings to the stretch of grassland on the old railway site on the campus.

Deputy Headteacher Llinos Jones from Ysgol Bro Pedr said: “The pupils from Ysgol Bro Pedr are delighted to have been given the opportunity to support the planting of trees to celebrate the university’s bicentenary.

“They will remember this special occasion for many years to come as they continue to visit the site to see the trees growing.”

Meirion Williams from Lampeter Tree Services added: “We as a company are pleased to be invited to plant trees as part of the university’s celebrations.

“We often hear that more trees need to be planted and planting with the help of Ysgol Bro Pedr will be a special opportunity to educate the next generation about the importance of planting trees.”

The planting of 130 saplings secured from Woodland Trust, has links to community engagement through the Canolfan Tir Glas initiative.

The saplings will be a mixture of trees from the Woodland Trust, with species including hawthorn, wild cherry, silver birch, rowan, hazel, common oak, and grey willow.

Emyr Jones, Executive Head of Property & Estate Development at UWTSD, said: “Trees and woodlands are the lifeblood of communities, essential to supporting wellbeing, reducing pollution, and improving people’s quality of life.

“These initiatives will help promote biodiversity, ensure resilient tree growth and management across the university estate.”

Provost Gwilym Dyfri Jones, added: “The university is delighted to invite the first group from Lampeter’s community to the campus to assist us with the ‘200 Trees for 200 Years’ project.