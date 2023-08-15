Primary pupils in New Quay “show pride” in their “happy and welcoming school,” a glowing inspection report has found.
Ysgol Gymunedol Cei Newydd was inspected by Estyn in June, with a report on the visit released last week.
Inspectors praised the 90-pupil primary school for its supportive staff and welcoming environment.
“Ysgol Gymunedol Cei Newydd provides a happy and welcoming environment where pupils’ well-being and rights are prioritised successfully,” the inspector’s report outlines.
“Pupils make an important contribution to the school’s life and work and their voice and views are very important to the staff.
“Pupils’ behaviour is consistently good and they are respectful and polite towards others, including visitors to the school.
“They feel safe and content in their work and play and show an inherent pride in their school and their community.”
The report praised the staff and leadership, with staff “making good use of the local area and unique context to provide a curriculum that offers a range of interesting activities to stimulate and engage pupils’ interest.”
“Although the headteacher is new to the post, she has already succeeded in sharing her vision successfully with parents, pupils, staff and the wider community,” the report adds.
Inspectors recommended areas for improvement in “ensuring regular opportunities for pupils to respond to feedback and improve their work” and “expanding opportunities for pupils to develop their independent learning skills.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.