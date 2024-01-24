The classroom hatchery - part of the LIFE Dee River project - is led by Natural Resources Wales and now in its fourth year. The project has made significant progress across the Dee catchment to remove barriers to fish migration, improve farming and forestry practices, and enhance the river’s habitat for the benefit of a wide range of species including salmon, lamprey and freshwater pearl mussels. Over the last few months, the project has undertaken work in the Bala area to restore the river below Llyn Tegid, after historical alterations of dredging and straightening the river had led to the loss of important fish habitat. This work will vastly improve the habitat for all fish species, as well as invertebrates and the wider ecosystem.