A puppy from Ynyslas is top dog after picking up prizes at this year’s Crufts.
Nine-month old Hope (show name Pafaxen A Million Dreams) received a 1st and Best Puppy Bitch and then Best Puppy In Breed from judge Lady Susan Reilly.
Owner Claire Church said she and her partner, Richard Bamford, bred little Hope.
“I have shown at Crufts for the last 10 years,” said Claire.
“A dream of mine was to breed my own litter of puppies and show them at Crufts.
“Two years ago Hope’s mum Faith won her class and then was awarded Reserve Challenge Certificate.”
Commenting on the latests wins, Claire added: “This was one of our lifetime achievements.
“I was nervous as Hope had only been shown at five shows previously and did well at them, including two other Best Puppy in Breed, and her brother, Mr Dog, won the other two Best Puppy in Breed awards.”
Claire and Richard hope that Hope’s winning streak will continue.
Claire said: “Hope has qualified for Crufts 2025, Welsh Junior Dog of the year and the Pup of the year at South Eastern Pyrenean Mountain Dog Club.”
Crufts 2024 took place between 7 and 10 March.