Pwllheli’s D-class lifeboat will be on service for limited periods from next week as the station works hard to become fully operational again.
The crew have been training hard, with regular exercises and assessments.
RNLI management have praised the crew for their commitment, determination and resilience to rebuild the station and are confident their D-class lifeboat will be fully operational in the coming weeks.
From Wednesday 3 April, the lifeboat will be on service for limited periods. Training and assessments continue in order to provide enough helm cover to return the station to full service.
Caroline Jones, Pwllheli RNLI volunteer said: “It feels absolutely fantastic to be able to turn the pagers back on and get back to what we are trained to do.
“Over the past few weeks, the crew has given a huge amount of time and commitment to ensure we’re ready to get back to saving lives.
“We’re initially on service for a limited amount of time which is excellent news, as we’re a step closer to full service.”
Volunteering arrangements in Pwllheli ended in February due to a breakdown in relationships between people at the station.
Chris Gaskin, Area Lifesaving Manager said: “The dedication and commitment shown by the crew at Pwllheli is to be commended. They have worked incredibly hard to get to this stage which is no mean feat. Two thirds of the crew reaffirmed their commitment to moving forward with the station and we’ve also seen a hugely successful recruitment drive in the community.
“Our trainers and assessors have been hard at work with the crew to re-familiarise themselves with the lifeboat and ensure they are at the peak of their skills.
“The support we’ve had from the community has been incredible and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us on this journey, from flank stations to the local coastguard.
“There are a few final stages to go, but this is really the first step in returning the D-class to full service, which is an exciting place to be.
“We have a strong leadership team firmly in place, plans are well underway to create a sustainable station for the future.
“There are several volunteer roles available at Pwllheli and full training and support will be provided to those who wish to be part of the crew.”