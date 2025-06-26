Pwllheli RNLI rescued two people when bad weather left them struggling to control their yacht.
The RNLI were called on 22 June, and arrived on scene swiftly when strong winds and an opposing tide prevented the 7.5m yacht entering the harbour entrance.
The lifeboat escorted the yacht into the safety of Pwllheli Marina.
The individuals on board were unharmed, and no further assistance was required.
Lifeboat Operations Manager, Andy Vowell, urged everyone heading out to sea to check the weather and tide forecasts before setting off, and emphasised the importance of carrying a means of calling for help, wearing a life-jacket, and ensuring vessels “are well-prepared for the expected conditions”.
Once the yacht was safely moored, the lifeboat returned to the station.
