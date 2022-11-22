Qatar’s despicable record on gay and human rights
Sunday 27th November 2022 7:00 am
Wales are competing in Qatar this month tatthe FIFA World Cup (Football Association of Wales )
Letter to the Editor: I appreciate that Plaid Cymru‘s only possibility of continuing to exist is to allow itself to be subsumed by the Welsh Labour Party. However, I am deeply saddened that the Senedd member for Ceredigion is prepared to sacrifice good sense and principle to maintain this unholy alliance (MS and ex-MP in row over First Minister’s Qatar trip, Cambrian News, 9 November.
She supports the attendance of Mark Drakeford at Qatar under the illusion that this will present a challenge to the leadership of a country with such a despicable record on gay rights, workers’ rights and women‘s rights.
Aelwyn Pugh,
Chester
