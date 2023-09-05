“Detailed assessments” of schools built or extended before the 1990s will be carried out in Ceredigion, the council’s chief executive has said in a letter to parents, as concerns grow over the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Schools in England and Wales have been closed ahead of the start of the new term where the concrete - material that was commonly used in the construction of buildings between the 1960s and 1990s - was found.
It has also affected healthcare with several wards at Withybush Hospital being closed after RAAC was found, with some also identified at Bronglais Hospital.
In a letter to parents, Ceredigion County Council Chief Executive Eifion Evans said while there are “no immediate concerns” that RAAC has been used in any school buildings, “to reassure ourselves and you as parents/guardians, we will be conducting further detailed assessments on schools which were built or extended between 1950/60s and 1990 to fully clarify the situation.”
“We will be working closely with Welsh Government over the coming weeks to fully evaluate the situation in Ceredigion,” Mr Evans added.