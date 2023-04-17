RACE for Life will return to Aberystwyth’s promenade next month in a bid to raise thousands for cancer research.
The Cancer Research UK event is returning to the town on 14 May and anyone who joins this by end of April can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of the spring sale, by using the code SPRING30 at check-out.
This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.
Every year around 19,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.
The Aberystwyth Race for Life events take place on Sunday, 14 May, and are open to people of all ages and abilities. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events starting at The Bandstand.
Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10 million people have taken part, raising more than £920 million to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.
Emma Howell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Aberystwyth to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.
“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.
“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.
“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.
Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”
A Race for Life will also be held in Caernarfon on Sunday, 14 May.
Full list of Race for Life events across Wales
Races taking place this year
Aberystwyth
14 May: 3k, 5k, 10k
The Bandstand, Marine Terrace, The Promenade, Aberystwyth, SY23 2BX
Caernarfon
14 May: 5k
Coed Helen Recreation Ground, Aber Foreshore Road, Caernarfon, LL54 5RP
Cardiff
8 July: Pretty Muddy Kids & Pretty Muddy 5k
9 July: 3k, 5k, 10k
Coopers Field - Bute Park, Off North Road, Cathays, Cardiff, CF10 3ER (both days)
Cwmbran
18 June: 3k, 5k
Northfields Recreation Ground, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, NP44 2JJ
Llanelli
11 June: 3k, 5k, 10k
Festival Fields, Millennium Coastal Park, Sandy Lane, Llanelli, SA15 4DP
Rhyl
4 June: 5k
The Arena, The Promenade, Rhyl, LL18 3AQ
Pembrokeshire
24 June: 5k
Oakwood Theme Park, Canaston Bridge, Narbeth, SA67 8DE
Swansea
29 July: Pretty Muddy Kids & Pretty Muddy 5k
Singleton Park, Sketty, Swansea, SA2 8PY
30 July: 5k, 10k
Museum Green, Swansea, Swansea, SA1 1SN