“There is not much we can now do about the phosphate problem. We have tried and suggested several ways to reduce the impact but none of these have been acceptable. We understand that, as this problem affects all types of developments throughout Wales, solutions are likely to materialise in the next year or two. So if the plan were to receive permission, by the time the extension is built and ready to open, the problem in all probability will have been resolved. And we are happy to give assurances or agree to conditions not to open the extension until an acceptable solution is reached.