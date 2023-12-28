John Bach 91, joined the railway at Llanuwchllyn in 1947 when it was still the Great Western Railway. He was relief signalman on the Ruabon-Barmouth line as well as the line from Bala to Blaenau Ffestiniog and over the years worked all of the signal boxes. In 1965 he transferred to Ruabon and later Shrewsbury before returning home to Bala to become a postman. He was an avid photographer and has an extensive record of life on the railways at that time.