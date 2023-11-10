Phil Pugh, chairman of the organising committee said: “The event and its dedicated team of organisers are very much part of the local communities that host our event. This close association is at the heart of what we do and the forefront of the decisions we make. “We do not take the co-operation and support of residents, landowners and businesses for granted. On the contrary, our primary objective is to engage and work with them in order to benefit the area and wider region as a whole, whilst in doing so, ensure the event leaves a lasting and positive legacy. “Because of the overwhelming support we’ve received from many of the communities and the work that’s been carried out collectively, Rali Ceredigion has achieved much acclaim both here at home and further afield. As such, we are able to use the rally’s much revered reputation, credibility and status to help the region in a way that very few events can in areas such as tourism, local economy, business opportunities, regional investment, sport, road safety and the development of sustainable transport options.”