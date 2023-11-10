Organisers of Rali Ceredigion have donated more than £5,000 to local community groups and charities.
The JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion took place on 2 and 3 September, with many members of the rally’s organising team playing key roles in local communities.
Phil Pugh, chairman of the organising committee said: “The event and its dedicated team of organisers are very much part of the local communities that host our event. This close association is at the heart of what we do and the forefront of the decisions we make. “We do not take the co-operation and support of residents, landowners and businesses for granted. On the contrary, our primary objective is to engage and work with them in order to benefit the area and wider region as a whole, whilst in doing so, ensure the event leaves a lasting and positive legacy. “Because of the overwhelming support we’ve received from many of the communities and the work that’s been carried out collectively, Rali Ceredigion has achieved much acclaim both here at home and further afield. As such, we are able to use the rally’s much revered reputation, credibility and status to help the region in a way that very few events can in areas such as tourism, local economy, business opportunities, regional investment, sport, road safety and the development of sustainable transport options.”
Over the weekend of the rally, many groups provided volunteer teams to assist with car parking, marshalling and other tasks.
Among them was Edryd Jenkins from Devil’s Bridge Community Group, who said: “We’ve always been pleased to get involved with rallies that visit this area. The money raised from previous efforts has helped to build our community centre, a facility all of us in the village are extremely proud of.
"Our community is a keen supporter of Rali Ceredigion. Indeed, we’ve been impressed with the way the event is run and the professionalism shown by the organisers.” Another local organisation pleased to be involved with the rally by helping with car parking is the team behind Sioe Aberystwyth Show, as commercial officer Gillian Evans explains: “We have an excellent relationship with rally organisers. The event has had a stand at our show for the past few years and we’ve been pleased to help when needed.
"Any contribution for our efforts has just been a bonus. Events like ours bring communities together and encourage people to get involved, so long may they continue!”
Some of the groups and organisations to benefit from contributions from this year’s rally are: Cadets Aberystwyth, Canolfan Cymuned Pontarfynach, CFfI Trisant, CFfI Llanddeiniol, Cymuned Blaenrheidol, Cymuned Llangurig, Cyngor Cymuned Ceulanmaesmawr, Devil’s Bridge Community Group, Rotary Club of Aberystwyth, Sioe Aberystwyth Show, Wales Air Ambulance, Aberystwyth Youth Rugby and Capel Bangor, Penrhyncoch and Pontarfynach schools.