Aberdyfi’s ‘Slip to The Brit’ has raised over £2,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Runners and walkers put their best foot forward on 3 May in aid of the life-saving charity.
This is the third year Gary and Seona Loveman, who own Aberdyfi’s Britannia Inn, have organised the popular ‘Slip to the Brit’ beach run fundraiser.
Seona said: “The event was very well supported this year. Nearly 90 people walked from Tywyn to Aberdovey and 95 per cent in fancy dress.
“The amount raised on the day was £2,110 which has been handed over, but collection tins on the bar continue to get donations.
“We'll certainly do it again next year, on 2 May 2026.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.