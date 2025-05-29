Aberdyfi’s ‘Slip to The Brit’ has raised over £2,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Runners and walkers put their best foot forward on 3 May in aid of the life-saving charity.

This is the third year Gary and Seona Loveman, who own Aberdyfi’s Britannia Inn, have organised the popular ‘Slip to the Brit’ beach run fundraiser.

Some of the fabulous fancy dress outfits at 'Slip to the Brit' (Pictures supplied)

Seona said: “The event was very well supported this year. Nearly 90 people walked from Tywyn to Aberdovey and 95 per cent in fancy dress.

“The amount raised on the day was £2,110 which has been handed over, but collection tins on the bar continue to get donations.

“We'll certainly do it again next year, on 2 May 2026.”