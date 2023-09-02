CROWDS gathered at Aberystwyth Bandstand on Friday evening for a special launch event for this weekend's Rali Ceredigion.
Fans had the chance to meet drivers and take a look at the cars before racing started in earnest on Saturday.
A special street stage will be held around Aberystwyth town centre on Saturday evening, with fans expected to gather at the town's castle.
The launch event on Friday evening at the Bandstand (Cambrian News)
This year special stage features a ‘donut’ for cars to circle and fans can again benefit from elevated viewing, food and beverage stalls and live big screen action.
Online tickets for the Aberystwyth Street stage are £6 per person or £10 on the day and include a park and ride shuttle bus service. Children 16 and under go free and do not need a ticket for entry.