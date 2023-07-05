“In regards to concerns raised, the council will look at ways of mitigating the potential impact on movement without detracting unduly from the viability of the event and people’s enjoyment of it and will take into account the scale and nature of the event. The event organiser will assess any measure that could affect access to premises or property, or restrict parking in a particular area, and would undertake an appropriate consultation and notification to minimise/mitigate the impact on local businesses and residents and allow those affected to make alternative arrangements.”