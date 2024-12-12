The Ramblers Charity are calling Welsh walkers to embrace the great outdoors and get outside this winter.
The British walking charity is encouraging everyone to wrap up warm and head out for a winter walk, whether its a 10 minute stomp or a rugged challenge across some of Wales’ best scenary.
Whether you’re a seasoned walker or new to embracing the outdoors in colder temperatures, Heather Thompson, Walking Experience Programmes Manager at the Ramblers, offers 10 reasons to enjoy all that walking has to offer in winter, with tips to open the way for everyone:
It lifts your mood
A brisk 10-minute walk increases serotonin, improves alertness, and helps combat Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Whether solo or with friends, walking is a simple way to feel sharper and more positive.
Everyone can try three group walks for free before joining the Ramblers, which can be a great way to get started.
It helps keep you fit and healthy
Whether you’re staying warm or indulging in all those festive treats, it’s easy to stay indoors in winter.
But winter walking does more than burn off festive indulgences, it helps you stay fit and fight off health risks.
Just 20 minutes a day can lower your risk of heart disease, and 10,000 steps could slash the risk of dementia by 50 per cent.
It boosts your mental health
The winter season starts with a busy and sometimes overwhelming festive time of year.
Stepping outside can be the perfect answer to reducing stress levels, sparking clarity and reconnecting you to the simple things in life.
Noticing three good things in nature can significantly improve your mental health and winter’s landscapes can be wonderfully enriching and restorative.
It’s a perfect time to go stargazing
Stargazing on a clear winter’s night can be magical.
Look out for different constellations and planets you can name, and if you’re lucky, you may even see a shooting star.
It makes seasonal treats taste even better
Winter walks come with rewards!
From hot chocolate to gingerbread cookies, a cheeky mulled wine to a baked camembert, delicious seasonal treats taste even better after a cold, crisp, brisk walk.
It’s the best way to discover local festivities
From the OTT Christmas lights down the street to twinkling trails and festive markets, there is a plethora of seasonal charm waiting to be explored.
Walking is the best way to see what you might discover and soak it all up.
It can bring binge-worthy box sets to life
If you’ve spent rainy winter days watching your favourite characters fill landscapes with drama, take a walk in their shoes and explore these cinematic locations for yourself.
The Ramblers routes library features walking routes for everyone, including some inspired by iconic series like Peaky Blinders, Outlander and the Netflix hit, ‘One Day’.
It can create new rituals
Whatever you’re celebrating in the winter season, encourage a winter walk with family and friends to connect, talk, laugh and create new memories and traditions.
It helps to embrace the rain
Don’t let the rain stop you - walking in wet weather has some surprising benefits.
Rain releases mood-boosting negative ions, clears the air for fresher breathing, and adds a sensory element with soothing sounds and an earthy petrichor scent.
Walking in wet, windy weather might take a little extra preparation but the Ramblers offer tips on kit to keep you dry.
It offers stunning winter scenery
The cold days of winter transform the British countryside into a wonderland of frozen lakes, frosted hills and snowy, pretty forests making it one of the most rewarding and festive times of the year to be out on the trail.
Check out the Ramblers website for inspiration, advice and support to make the most out of your winter walks.