Two walks await Meirionnydd Ramblers in the coming days.
Walkers will reach Clip and Moel Ysgyfarnogod on Thursday, 27 July.
The northern end of the Rhinogydd ridge is a wonderful wilderness of rocky crags, hidden pools, and faint sheep-paths winding through heather and bilberry.
With the highest of its three modest tops reaching only 623 metres, it attracts very few visitors, providing a real mountain feel away from the crowds.
This walk heads to the ridge over rough, often boggy, moorland and along rough tracks and paths, to visit all three tops, Clip, Moel Ysgyfarnogod and Penolau, with excellent views of the coast and distant mountains.
With a local grade of B+, this circular walk of nine miles will start at 10am with an estimated finish time of 4pm.
Walkers are asked to meet at Laneside quarry workings, 0.5km before Cefn Clawdd farm (grid ref SH683335) near Trawsfynydd.
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there. Contact the leader, Adrian, on 01341 422893 for further information.
Then on Sunday, 30 July the group will head into the hills above Arthog.
This walk starts from Morfa Mawddach on the Mawddach Estuary and heads up into the hills to the south of the estuary, above the village of Arthog.
They will start by heading over the little rise of Fegla Fawr, next following the edge of the estuary and walking across fields to join a path climbing up alongside the Arthog Falls.
Reaching flatter ground, they will cross an ancient clapper bridge and pass the site of Llys Bradwen, once home to Ednowain, leader of one of the 15 tribes of Wales.
A little more ascent brings walkers on to the Daran, with views of Diffwys in the Rhinogydd and Tyrrau Mawr on the long west ridge of Cadair Idris.
From here they descend via Bron Lletty Ifan and down through woodlands to the Afon Morfa and thence across the Arthog Bog nature reserve and back to the start.
Meet at Morfa Mawddach station car park (grid ref SH628141) at 10am for this six-mile walk. Graded C, moderate, the walk is expected to be completed by 3pm. For more details, contact the walk leader, Derek, on 01341 281075.