Two mid Wales record breaking sheep shearers have raised an incredible £24,000 for two important charities.
The Wales Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research will each receive £12,000 from the successful fundraiser which was held in the summer.
During a scorching hot day Gethin Lewis from Rhayader and Llyr Evans from Aberystwyth were successful in their shearing challenge in achieving a new 8-Hour Two-stand British Ewe Shearing Record.
Gethin was also successful in setting a new British Individual Record.
Shearing started at 7am at Gethin’s family farm and after four shearing runs, the last ewe was shorn at 5pm, with a combined total of 1,364 ewes shorn in 8 hours.
Both shearers were also up for the 8-Hour Solo British Record of 663 ewes held by Huw Jones from the previous week. Llyr shore 668 and Gethin became the new record holder, shearing 696 ewes.
Both men are grateful for the support they received with their challenge, Gethin said: “This record would not have been possible without the help and support of both our families. Thank you, it means so much to us both that we have achieved what we have.
“We’d also like to pay tribute to the support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually. From the farmers supplying the sheep, pen men that were here with us all day, the wool wrappers, and all our family and friends – a huge thank you.”
Gethin and Llyr presented the £12,000 cheques to Kate Thomas from the Wales Air Ambulance’s and a representative from Brain Tumour Research charity at the Winter Fair in Builth Wells.
Gethin’s chosen charity to fundraise for was the Wales Air Ambulance after his father Rob Lewis suffered a fractured spine after being attacked by a cow while feeding his calf.
The Wales Air Ambulance crew were called out to his aid and flew him to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff in just 24 minutes.
After he was diagnosed with a tumour in 2017 Llyr's chosen charity was Brain Tumour Research; Llyr felt like it was a good time to give back to a charity close to his heart.
Reflecting on the tremendous £24,000 raised and how important the WAA is, Gethin’s dad, Rob, said: “The service Wales Air Ambulance provides to rural parts of Wales is imperative, making an impact on patients recovery including the difference between life and death.”
Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Manager for the area, said: “Congratulations to Llyr and Gethin for smashing the British shearing record, which is a huge achievement.
“A huge thank you to Gethin and Llyr who have both raised an incredible amount of money for two very important charities.
“Gethin has a personal connection to the Wales Air Ambulance after his father needed the help of our Charity. I was delighted to meet both men, give a talk about our work and be presented with the cheque of £12,000.
“Thank you to everyone who supported Gethin and Llyr in their record-breaking fundraiser, you’ve all played a part in saving lives across Wales, which is incredible.”
