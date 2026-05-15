Reform UK’s Cllr Geoff Morgan has been confirmed in the role of Powys County Council chairman for the next year, but his nomination was not without controversy.
Usually, the elevation of a councillor from the role of assistant chairman to chairman is a formality.
The process is more of an acclamation and is confirmed with a raise of hands – as was the case last year when Cllr William Powell assumed the role
At Powys council’s annual meeting on 14 May, 40 per cent of councillors present at the meeting did not support Cllr Morgan’s move into the hot seat.
Cllr Danny Bebb was approved unanimously to move up from the role of assistant vice-chairman to vice-chairman.
Cllr Peter James was appointed as vice-chairman.
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