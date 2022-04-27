Refugee charity fundraising for Ukraine

A CEREDIGION refugee charity held an event over Easter weekend, managing to raise nearly £500 to support Ukrainians arriving in the county.

Aberystwyth based refugee charity Aberaid raises “awareness of the refugee crisis and to organise collection of donations and funds”, as well as supporting refugees in Ceredigion.

Over Easter weekend, Aberaid managed to raise £445 to help the Ukrainians who come to stay in the county, by holding an event on Aberystwyth promenade.

Michael Freeman, Aberaid member, said: “Côr Gobaith sang some of their peace songs. Already several organisations and individuals have sent the proceeds of fundraising events to Aberaid, including members of St David’s Church, Llanarth; a coffee morning held in Llanddewi Brefi and members of Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club ladies section. Aberinstruments has also made a very generous donation.”

Michael added they are hoping to “set up a self-supporting network” for those hosting Ukrainians: “We are aware that several people in the county have offered to host or help Ukrainian families so we have arranged a meeting next week to discuss how we can provide support for Ukrainians who are already living in the county or are about to come, in addition to the support provided by government and the county council.

“Many people want to help in a practical way, we used to organise a weekly lunch club for Syrian families so they could meet local volunteers, share food and practice their English, others have given money, toys and other equipment.”