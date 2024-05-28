The newly refurbished Cardigan Market Hall will provide “long term sustainability for market traders”, and bring in new business after a near £3m makeover.
The historic Grade II listed building in the heart of Cardigan town centre has undergone significant restoration work to repair and update its facilities.
Works at the Market Hall - where costs spiralled from an initial estimate of around £1.8m - included major repairs to the roof and walls to address severe water incursion, installation of a heating system together with solar panels, and upgrading of the electrical system.
A completely new entrance block at the rear will improve access direct from the car park to both market floors and the High Street, and include a lift and public toilets.
Market stalls are also upgraded and renewed.
The strategic regeneration project has received support from the Transforming Towns Placemaking grant and the Building for the Future programme.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently visited the market.
She said: “With a focus on community facilities, improving visitor experience, making places more memorable and contributing to health and wellbeing, Cardigan Market Hall embodies what we are trying to achieve in our town centres across Wales.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to see firsthand how our Transforming Towns Placemaking programme has been utilised to support the transformation of the market hall and look forward to its opening in June.”
Councillor Clive Davies said: “This is one of the major projects in Cardigan that's been benefiting from Transforming Towns funding alongside capital investment from Ceredigion County Council.
“Heritage buildings can be quite costly to renovate, and without this support we wouldn’t be able to bring this facility back into use for the town.
“The market is a real jewel and will bring in new business and encourage the return of the existing business community we have in Cardigan.”
Within the renovated building, the story of the Market Hall’s heritage will also be told, highlighting the “unique architecture and rich social history of the building”.
The building has operated as a market since its opening in 1860.
The project, headed by Cardigan Building Preservation Trust, follows the Trust’s major restoration of the Guildhall, Corn Exchange and Courtyard a decade ago.
The Trust said the project will “restore and improve the whole building”, while “preserving its unique architectural heritage” and see the building “have true economic and social sustainability.”